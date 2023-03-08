Jersey Swimarathon will support Jersey food banks
Swimmers are warming up to take on Jersey's biggest sporting fundraiser.
The 51st Swimarathon, organised by the Lions Club of Jersey, runs from Wednesday to Sunday.
Money raised will go to three food banks, the Grace Trust, the Salvation Army and the Society of St Vincent de Paul.
Sponsored by financial firm Ravenscroft, the event at Les Quennevais Pool has raised £3.6m for the community since 1972.
Andy Quinn, organising committee chairman, said: "There is enormous love and enthusiasm for the Swimarathon.
"Islanders of all ages thoroughly enjoy taking part knowing that every penny they raise goes to help local charities."
Those who want to take part are encouraged to contact the Lions Club.
The event, which attracts up to 4,000 people, was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 but has taken place the last two years.
