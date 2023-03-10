Fort Regent: What does the venue mean to islanders?
- Published
In its heyday, Fort Regent was seen by many as the jewel in Jersey's crown. Islanders and tourists would flock to the venue to enjoy the swimming pool, the shows, the cable cars and aquarium. But, in recent years it has started to fall into disuse.
Now there are questions over its future. So what does the venue mean to islanders and what might happen to it in the coming years?
No major internal or external works are currently under way, after the government launched a review into the previous Council of Ministers' plans for the site.
In the future private investors could be asked to fund future work to redevelop Fort Regent.
But the infrastructure minister said he was "not going to be pinned down" on how much refurbishment work might cost.
Despite fresh questions over its future, work continues to move current users out, with the number of attractions and sports teams based at Fort Regent expected to reduce from 21 in 2023, to five in 2024.
'Transformational' for Jersey
A number of different ideas for the Fort have been put forward over the years, including a sky walk, university, restoring the ramparts, and building lifts from Snow Hill.
Most recently, in June 2021, Chief Minister John Le Fondre unveiled proposals for a casino, hotel and bowling alley at the site, along with a cinema, an Eden Project style winter garden and a 2,500 capacity venue.
The new government has now described those plans as "unfeasible in the current economic climate".
It has ruled out building a casino, although it insists all other options remain under consideration.
Event and wedding planner James Robertson said a new event space, such as that proposed by Mr Le Fondre, would be "transformational" for the island.
"Jersey at the moment has shot themselves out of getting really big events - we're talking 1,000, 2,000 people conferences, they come from overseas," he said.
"But because they know Jersey doesn't really have that space, we're not receiving those inquiries.
"If we can provide a multi-purpose space which can cater for those kind of numbers, it would really put Jersey back on the map and bring that visitor tourism.
"They come and spend in town, they go out for food and drinks - so it's not just the event, I think everyone benefits."
While ministers are reviewing proposals aimed at turning Fort Regent into a hub for cultural and leisure activities, they have opted to press ahead with plans to move sports clubs still using the site into alternative, government-run facilities.
Regent Gymnastics Club had been told it would be moving in summer 2023 to a new £3m sports hall at Oakfield, but the government now says the project is not due to be completed until 2024.
Head coach Julia Falle said: "Prior to Covid, every year we invited clubs over from the UK and held big events in the halls.
"We haven't been able to do that, or I can't see that happening the next 12-18 months because we don't know the situation, where we'll be."
She said: "We've got over 500 members in the club and they're all asking the questions, and I don't know.
"I can't give them an answer. I can say, 'well, how long is that piece of string?'
"It seems to be getting longer and longer.
"The problem is now our sport is falling behind because we can't get the calibre of gymnasts on the island, because we haven't got the facilities to train in."
Following discussions with sports teams, Assistant Minister Deputy Lucy Stephenson said she would "encourage ministers to consider getting sport back into the Fort in some way" in the future.
But Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, said no decisions about the site's future would be made until the results of a survey, assessing the condition of its buildings, are known in "the summer".
Referring to problems with asbestos and legionella in the water, he said: "The place was designed and built 50, 55 years ago, and it really is below standard now and it's not been brilliantly maintained so there are safety issues and considerations and we have to take those into account.
"So if much of it lies empty that's something we just have to confront for the time being.
"If you want some priorities from me I would certainly put the hospital before Fort Regent but that doesn't mean Fort Regent isn't important."
