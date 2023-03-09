Jersey air display support to be based on new criteria
Those who want to get Jersey government backing to run air displays will have to meet six specific criteria in the future.
Ministers said they will look at support for air events in line with financial and environmental targets.
They have invited those who would like to run displays to tender for the rights.
Deputy Kirsten Morel said "imaginative proposals" were welcome.
There are now six criteria which any application for government support will be assessed against.
These include the safety of the event, stakeholder relationships, the economic and environmental impact, reflect the island's history and future and how it could attract new visitors and renew interest in islanders.
The deadline for expressions of interest will be in April and government grant funding could apply for either 2023 or 2024.
Mr Morel, the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said it was important government funding "continues to represent value for money for island taxpayers".
He said: "We are not tied to one event format, and we would welcome proposals that are imaginative and innovative.
"This could be a traditional air display or an event that showcases new technologies and opportunities such as air races, drone displays, or other aerobatic activity.
"Static displays, which have all but dried up, could also be revitalised, giving a boost to traders and giving people an opportunity to see more."
Mr Morel said: "Recent tragedies at air events outside Jersey underline that we need to keep safety, and respect for the air regulator, at the centre of everything.
"I am also aware of concerns around the environmental impact of air displays, both in the air and on the ground.
"We are inviting people and organisations who have strong, demonstrable experience as air event organisers to come forward.
"It may be that the current organisers apply and are successful, but if we don't look at what possibilities are available then we won't know.
"What I do know is that we have an opportunity to ensure a much-loved event becomes aligned to government ambitions in order to get government support."
