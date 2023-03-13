Jersey dad welcomes more consoles for disabled gamers
A father who has been making video game consoles more accessible for disabled children has welcomed gaming companies getting more involved in the process.
Rory Steel, from Jersey, made consoles for his children Corban, eight, and Ava, 12, who have spastic paraplegia affecting their motor controls skills.
He said big gaming firms were now making their own specialised consoles.
It follows the success of Mr Steel's YouTube channel on which he shows how to make consoles.
Mr Steel, the head of Digital Jersey Academy, said he had spent the past three years "putting a lot of effort into these controllers".
He said "the good news is... now the actual big companies have £30 accessible controllers".
He added: "While it seems frustrating that I've wasted my time for three years, I really haven't because I hope they were learning from that - seeing there's a demand for disabled gaming.
"We have really seen a lot of the big names, PlayStation and XBox, put accessibility into their gaming."
Mr Steel said he was "a big gamer" in his youth and he wanted his children to have the same fun that he had.
"Everyone loves to play their games," he added.
"Everyone remembers the iconic game they had as a child and I just wanted them to have those same experiences."
