Jersey Swimarathon raises more than £84,000 for charity
- Published
More than £84,000 has been raised for charity with this year's Swimarathon.
The five-day session came to an end on Sunday with more than 23,000 laps of Les Quennevais swimming pool having been swum.
The 51st Swimarathon, organised by the Lions Club of Jersey, raised £6,000 more than last year.
Money raised will go to three food banks, the Grace Trust, the Salvation Army and the Society of St Vincent de Paul.
Chairman of the organisers Lion Andy Quinn said: "Given the constrained circumstances under which we are living at this time, this is an outstanding result.
"This figure does not include the generous Ravenscroft sponsorship which means that every penny raised by the swimmers will be donated to the good causes in the island."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.