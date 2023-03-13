Jersey car fire at Les Quennevais sports centre
Firefighters in Jersey have put out a car fire at Les Quennevais sports centre car park.
A witness said after the fire had started the burning car rolled into a hedge, setting it alight as well.
They said the heat of the fire also damaged some of the tarmac below it.
The emergency services were called at about 12:30 GMT and said no-one was hurt in the incident.
