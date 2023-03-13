Thomas Frost remains missing after month-long search
A Jersey man who went missing in February has still not been found one month on.
Thomas Frost, 51, was last seen at his parents' house in St Ouen.
The States of Jersey Police said he left the address sometime between 22:00 on Saturday 11 February and 01:00 GMT on Sunday 12 February.
The Police confirmed 225 targeted searches had been identified and completed, with visiting police search divers searching designated waters.
It said investigation inquiries had led to 216 actions, which it also investigated and completed.
Members from the Jersey Search and Rescue, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, Channel Islands Air Search, the Jersey Coastguard and the Honorary Police have been involved.
Police Search Advisors from Guernsey and a Police Search Dive Team from Avon and Somerset have also aided the search.
A peer review made by Avon and Somerset Police recommended the force search wooded areas within a 2km (1.2 mile) radius.
The police said support for specialised search dogs had been sought and were "expected to arrive imminently".
Mr Frost is about 6ft (1.8m) tall, medium build with grey hair and could have been barefoot when leaving the address, wearing a crimson red T-shirt underneath a navy shirt and navy jeans.
He may also be wearing a light grey hoodie.
The force confirmed the family remains supported by specialist officers, and asked members of the public to "be watchful when out and about" and to report anything that may be helpful to its inquiries.
