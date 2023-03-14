Jersey islanders can see King's coronation on big screen
- Published
Jersey residents have been invited to watch the coronation of King Charles III on a big screen.
The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.
The ceremony will be broadcast live at Coronation Park in St Lawrence, with music and activities from 10:00 to 18:00 BST.
On 7 May, islanders can join the Coronation Big Lunch by sharing food with their neighbours.
A Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will be screened at Liberation Square, with final timings to be announced.
On 8 May local charities will encourage people to volunteer their time throughout the bank holiday.
Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, said: "It is a fitting tribute that Jersey will be able to come together in Coronation Park to watch live coverage of the coronation ceremonies in London on 6 May.
"Coronation Park is particularly appropriate given that it was opened in 1937 by Florence Lady Trent, to celebrate the coronation of King George VI.
"We hope this community occasion, along with the other events planned to complement the Royal Household's planned activities, will allow islanders to come together during what should be a memorable and joyful weekend for all who choose to take part."
