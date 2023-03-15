Plans on Jersey for new permissions to carry out for tree work
Law changes to better protect trees in Jersey are being put to public consultation.
The revised law is to require permission for work to trees before it goes ahead.
However, it has been proposed that there would be a list of exceptions that specified operations that could go ahead without permission, such as trees posing a danger to the public.
The States Assembly approved plans to introduce the changes in 2022.
It would bring tree work under the definition of "development" within Jersey's planning and building law, officials said.
If permission for work was required, then applications would be considered through a simple "prior notification" procedure, they added.
This would determine whether a full application for planning permission was needed or whether the works could go ahead as "permitted development", officials said.
Environment Minister Jonathan Renouf said: "We need to ensure we get the balance right so that islanders can still proceed with their gardening and tree maintenance tasks; but, at the other end of the spectrum, trees that have landscape or other value to the community aren't being chopped down without proper consideration.
"I'm keen for islanders to give feedback via the public consultation to let us know whether the list of exceptions is, in their view, appropriate."
