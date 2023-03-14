Jersey sports clubs hit by rising travel costs
Sports clubs in Jersey have said they are finding it hard to cope with rising travel and accommodation costs.
Many have to travel to the UK to compete in national competitions.
Some clubs said the increasing cost of fuel and hotels was becoming a serious issue for them.
Earlier this year, Jersey Bulls had to withdraw from the Combined Counties Premier League Cup for financial reasons.
Jersey Leonis Boxing club manager Miguel Ferreira said a recent tournament in Exeter showed how big the problem was.
"Literally the flights were £350 per person," he said.
"So two nights accommodation, three people, £350 per person... you're looking like £1,300 for two days."
Netball Team Jets play on Saturday and then have to travel within the UK to their next fixture on the following Sunday.
Coach Linda Andrew said the cost of the coach they needed had doubled.
"Each trip costs about £6,000-£6,500 and with Jersey Sport they're looking after the travel fund now but it's not for anyone over 23 so it does have a big effect."
'Rising problem'
Jersey Sport is an independent charity supported by the government which can help with travel grants if applicants meet the terms and conditions.
Claire Stott, head of Jersey Sport Strategy and Insight, said: "We have a finite pot of money.
"To distribute that fairly amongst all sports on island, we have to support those who need it most, which is those who are less likely to have an income themselves.
"It is a rising problem, as is the cost of lots of things.
"Ultimately it's going to come down to investment, it's going to come down to efficiencies as well.
"We are doing some work with government around whether we can look at timetabling particularly during the season."
