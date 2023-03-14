Drainage system 'could delay new builds' in Jersey
An architect has said plans for homes are being delayed because there are not enough drainage experts in Jersey.
Mark Dennis said government housing projects could be delayed if there was not more investment in the island's sewage system.
The States of Jersey has set targets to build hundreds of new homes to reduce its housing shortage.
Infrastructure Minister Deputy Tom Binet said he was optimistic things could be fixed.
Mr Dennis said the government had not invested in fixing its sewage system and there was not currently enough capacity for new buildings.
He said: "I think it's well documented that the drainage has not been invested in over a fair amount of time, I think that is going to have to be looked at in more detail as we develop.
"I know that we have had delays in the past in the time for assessments, I think that's one of the issues that the planning department have had, because it outsourced so that research process takes a bit of time."
Mr Binet said funds to fix the drainage system were in the process of being acquired and would be used "in tandem with the developers" to fix what was required.
