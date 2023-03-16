Environmental internships open for applications
- Published
An eight-week paid internship for islanders to carry out environmental research is now open for applications.
The Early Career Scientists Internship Programme is for students over 18 studying for a degree in science, geography or environment agriculture.
The three successful applicants will work in a Jersey government directorate over the summer.
Environment manager in biodiversity, Nina Cornish, said it was an "incredible internship opportunity".
Organisers hope the scheme will appeal to students looking to work in conservation science, and they will be based in the Infrastructure, Housing, and Environment's (IHE) Natural Environment directorate .
Ms Cornish added: "The three successful applicants will be having a positive impact on the island by delivering an awareness campaign or providing us with important information that contributes to our local and national data.
"They will work within the IHE Department who are a key delivery agent in protecting and enhancing Jersey's natural and built environment, and in protecting the habitats and species which make the island special."
The programme is being delivered through a partnership between the Government of Jersey and Earthwatch Europe.
The deadline for applications is 17 April.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.