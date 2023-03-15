Les Amis care home development halted in Jersey
- Published
A Jersey charity has halted plans for a specialist long-term nursing home for people with learning disabilities and dementia due to commissioning issues.
Planning approval for Les Amis to build the care home at Val Plaisant, St Helier was given in November 2022.
However, Les Amis said the Government of Jersey would no longer commission the services it was set to offer.
Without support, it said the plans were too much of a financial risk.
Les Amis said it had worked alongside the government to plan for the island's first long-term residential home with specialist nursing units.
It planned to provide care for 31 residents with Down's syndrome and other learning disabilities at the site.
Chair of Les Amis' Board of Directors Paul Routier said Jersey had an "unmet need for such facilities".
He said: "Les Amis will continue to work with Government of Jersey, partner agencies, staff and residents and families to determine and gather consensus around the appropriate facilities required for aging islanders with learning disabilities - for their right and access to quality care, quality of life and dignity in their final years, when they are most vulnerable."
The government has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.