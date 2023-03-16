Condor plans to expand St Malo freight services
Condor Ferries plans to expand its freight services with St Malo, France following its purchase of a new vessel.
The company purchased a new freight ferry in March to support the "growth in business with continental Europe".
It said with two ferries it could provide additional capacity to St Malo and improve "frequency and connectivity all year round".
Condor's CEO John Napton said a larger fleet would help increase French supply chain imports.
The service said it was working with the Channel Islands Co-operative Society to increase imports through the Co-op's French supply chain.
"Our freight operation in France is well established so the extension of these services allows island-based and continental businesses to send chilled and ambient items more often and also broadens the choice of products and materials available," Mr Napton said.
Co-op CEO Mark Cox said it welcomed "any opportunity" to increase freight to provide more French produce in its stores.
