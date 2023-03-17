Jersey market stamps issued by Jersey Post
Jersey's traditional markets will be featured on a set of stamps and a miniature sheet which are to be issued.
Island illustrator Lauren Radley has represented six traditional stalls found in Jersey's Central and Beresford Street markets.
The St Helier markets have been home to island vendors since the 1800s.
The stamps and sheet which "perfectly capture the lively atmosphere and range of colourful, local produce," will be issued by Jersey Post on 21 March.
Featured across the six stamps are a fishmonger, a florist, a fruit and veg stall, a bakery, a delicatessen and a butcher.
The miniature sheet features the iconic cherub-clad fountain, which is the focal point of the Central Market.
Lauren Radley, the artist behind the stamps, said: "I loved the 'research' part of this project; spending time in the markets, chatting to the different stall holders, and taking photographs of them and their produce.
"I really wanted to capture the personality and diversity, not only of the produce on sale, but of the characters working, and shopping there too, and I hope that this collection conveys the fun and bustling atmosphere of our markets."
