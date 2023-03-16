Two senior Jersey health chiefs to stand down from roles
- Published
Two top civil servants will stand down from their roles, the government has confirmed.
Caroline Landon, the Chief Officer for Health and Community Services and the island's Chief Nurse, Rose Naylor, will step down on 31 March.
The government would not confirm why either women were stepping down from their roles.
Government CEO Suzanne Wylie said service continuity would be at the forefront of its work.
Ms Wylie said the Executive Team would continue to "change the services for the better" and deliver recommendations made by Prof Hugo Mascie-Taylor.
Prof Mascie-Taylor produced a report in August 2022 which said "urgent improvement" was needed in Jersey's health system.
"That work continues with the focus being on providing high quality services for Islanders in an affordable way," Ms Wylie said.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, "expressed her thanks" to both women for their "respective service to health and community services in Jersey over many years".
