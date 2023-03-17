Jersey rapist David Sullivan jailed for more than nine years
A fishermen convicted of three counts of rape in Jersey has been sentenced to nine and a half years in jail.
David Andrew Sullivan, 28, was found guilty during a five-day Royal Court trial in January, and sentenced on Friday.
The court put Mr Sullivan on the sex-offenders register for 13 years and he was also served a restraining order for an indefinite period.
Det Con Jo Le Maistre said any victim of rape would be supported.
She said: "I hope this goes some way to reassure the public that we are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual violence perpetrators.
"We are determined to ensure that victims who want to engage in the criminal justice process feel able to do so and are supported at every step."
Mr Sullivan was arrested in March 2021 after his victim self-referred to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre and was supported by specially trained staff throughout the process.
"We need to do all we can to limit the trauma as much as possible and put victims at the heart of our police response," Det Con Le Maistre said.
