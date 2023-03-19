Banana-themed bike ride for Jersey Fairtrade
Cyclists dressed as bananas made their way around a Jersey bay to mark the end of Fairtrade week.
Supported by cyclists of all ages, the event was organised by Fairtrade Jersey and the government's Love to Ride programme.
Anthony Allchurch of Fairtrade Jersey said it was a "memorable morning".
He added: "We are riding to save the things we love - like bananas, coffee, and chocolate, by always choosing Fairtrade.
"Fairtrade supports farmers on the front-line of the climate crisis."
Fairtrade sets social, economic and environmental standards for the companies and farmers involved in the supply chain.
