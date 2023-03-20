St Helier waterfront development plans on show
Plans for the development of the Waterfront in Jersey are going on show later in the Town Hall in St Helier.
The Jersey Development Company is hoping to get permission for nearly 1,000 homes in blocks up to eight storeys high.
A public inquiry into the plans, which also include a new cinema and swimming pool, is due to open on 15 May.
Its independent inspector will make a recommendation about whether or not to approve the application.
The plans will be on show from midday on Monday and from 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.
