Man threatened builders with knife, Jersey police say
- Published
Police have said they are looking for a man who allegedly threatened workers with a knife on a Jersey building site.
Officers said the man entered the site at the junction of New Street and Vauxhall Street shortly after 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
States of Jersey Police said the man produced a small knife and made threats to workers when he was asked to leave.
The force said there had earlier been an incident outside Reid's Pharmacy on New Street.
The man ran off towards Devonshire Place after he was challenged on the building site. Police said there were no injuries.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.
