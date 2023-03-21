Charity asks people in Jersey to not disturb seal
- Published
A charity has asked islanders not to disturb a "lethargic" seal recovering from being entangled in fishing gear, and going through her annual moult.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said she was recovering around St Helier's coast and needed "all the rest and peace she can get".
It said the seal had a scar around her neck from previously being entangled in fishing gear.
The charity added seals were currently in their "annual moult stage".
It confirmed the seal was no longer entangled and said: "When hauled out it is so important she is not disturbed and sent back in the water.
"It is vital for her survival that she gets some drying out time."
It said moulting could be an "exhausting time for our seals".
"She just needs to rest as much as possible and we appreciate everyone giving her the space she needs."
The charity said it would continue to monitor the seal "as low key as possible".
BDMLR also asked dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead and to "be mindful that they may pick up her scent and bolt towards her".
Jersey Coastguard said: "We have been informed it is the time of year that the seals are shedding their winter coats, so they come out of the water to dry off for a few hours.
"If you see a seal on land please remember they are wild animals, for your and their safety please remain a safe distance from them and try not to disturb them."
