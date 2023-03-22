Dementia strategy survey launched in Jersey
A survey has been launched in a bid to make Jersey more dementia friendly.
The States of Jersey is asking islanders what can be done to make the island more inclusive for those with dementia.
It is working in partnership with charity Dementia Jersey to develop a strategy, which the survey will contribute to.
The States said it would outline a vision, strategic direction and its priorities over the next five years.
'Robust and practical strategy'
Guidance will be sought from people living with dementia, carers, healthcare professionals specialist practitioners, alongside representatives from primary care and public health.
The strategy is expected to be published by the end of October, the government confirmed.
Dr Sian Wareing-Jones, lead partner from Dementia Jersey, said it would give those affected by dementia the "opportunity to tell us about what really matters to them".
"These recommendations will be broad, but are likely to include, actions for improving outcomes for people with dementia and their families, actions to support our workforce, and actions to make Jersey a dementia aware and inclusive island."
Wendy Buckley, interim chief executive officer for Dementia Jersey, said: "It's only by charities, healthcare professionals and government working together and listening to the views of those with experience of dementia that we can devise a robust and practical strategy that will help Islanders now and in the future."
The survey will close on 11 April.
