Jersey and Guernsey art organisations team up to promote Channel Islands
Artists from Guernsey and Jersey have launched a partnership aimed at promoting the Channel Islands abroad.
Art for Guernsey and ArtHouse Jersey said the goal was to create a touring exhibition of art from the two islands that could be sent overseas from 2024.
ArtHouse Jersey director Tom Dingle said the partnership would boost "resources and expertise".
David Ummels, the founder of Art for Guernsey, said presenting a "unified voice" was key.
"It has been great to build this link with our closest neighbours to facilitate a better and more ambitious provision for arts across the Channel Islands and to present a more unified voice in representing the Channel Islands internationally," he said.
"As we found from our visit to Brittany last year, working together gave a much more coherent and impactful voice to build meaningful partnerships with France and we are looking forward to continuing this work together."
Mr Dingle said: "Combining our efforts will offer a broader platform to showcase and celebrate the work of local artists whilst also providing a further opportunity to bring outstanding exhibitions and projects to the Channel Islands to inspire and connect local audiences."
