Fewest number of babies born in Jersey in 27 years
In 2022 the fewest number of babies were born in Jersey for 27 years, government figures have revealed.
The Public Health Intelligence report said there were 840 births in 2022 - the lowest rate since 1995.
The report also showed that women aged between 30 and 39 giving birth increased from 51% to 66% in the same period.
Jersey Director of Public Health Prof Peter Bradley said the statistics needed to be followed closely.
"We need to look at the age groups on our islands in the long term," he said.
"If we find that the number of younger people is dropping that will have significance for our islands because the number of working-age adults eventually would begin to drop.
"Obviously that is something of concern to us all."
Women over the age of 40 giving birth also increased by 2%.
The total fertility rate in Jersey was its lowest since 2001-2003, marking 1.32 births per woman for 2020-2022.
The rate was also lower than England and Wales, which was 1.59 for 2019-2021.
Women breastfeeding their child at discharge from maternity in 2022 was 67%, decreasing to 65% by six to eight weeks after.
The report found mothers aged 24 and under and 25 to 29-year-olds were least likely to breastfeed at 23% and 38% respectively.
Prof Bradley said younger mothers needed more support.
He said: "The amount of time that people breastfeed has increased... but I do think that we need to do more.
"It's no easy thing to breastfeed your baby for a longer period of time.
"It doesn't really surprise me that younger mothers may find that more difficult.
"Certainly the support they get from family and friends is absolutely vital."
