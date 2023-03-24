Jersey light switch off for Earth Hour
Landmarks across Jersey will take part in Earth Hour over the weekend.
The island will join other places around the world in switching off lights between 20:30 and 21:30 GMT on Saturday to raise awareness on environmental issues.
The government will switch off the lights in non-essential buildings, including landmark Fort Regent.
Islanders have been invited to join a social ride to Les Creux and to a bats and star gazing session in St Brelade.
Liz Walsh, senior environment officer in biodiversity, said the hour would help islanders to "stop and think about our impact on the world".
"Increases in light pollution over the last few decades has contributed to huge declines in insect numbers which has a knock-on effect on the bats and birds who feed on them.
Ms Walsh said using lights less saved energy and reduced "the impact of artificial lighting at night".
