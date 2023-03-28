Public health alliance launched across Channel Islands
- Published
The Government of Jersey and States of Guernsey have launched a new public health alliance.
Its aims included improving efficiency and jointly commissioning work to increase value for money, bosses said.
Members of public health teams from both islands are to work together on programmes of mutual interest.
Guernsey Public Health Director Dr Nichola Brink said the move would ensure islanders "get the benefit of our pooled expertise."
Professor Peter Bradley, director of public health for the Government of Jersey, said "I am pleased that we are able to launch this much-needed alliance and I am looking forward to working more closely with our Guernsey counterparts to ensure our populations are supported in their health and wellbeing."
The governments said the initiative was building on joint working that was currently in place, and allowed for sharing of expertise and resources.
The public health directors have been meeting over the past year to discuss how the alliance would work, they added.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.