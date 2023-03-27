Covid-19: Jersey announces further easing of measures
Jersey has announced a number of changes to its Covid-19 rules as part of the continued de-escalation of restrictions.
The changes, which will come into effect on 1 April, include health, care, and emergency services deciding on mask-wearing for their staff.
Pre-admission screening for healthcare will switch from PCR to LFT tests.
The government said that the changes reflected an overall fall in demand and need for testing.
Stay-at-home guidance following a positive test will also be reduced to five days.
LFT kits are still freely available to order online, but the universal offer of the kits will be removed, and all non-diagnostic testing will stop from 30 June.
Director of Public Health, Prof Peter Bradley, said: "Our priority is and always will be the health and safety of islanders, and these changes that we are announcing today continue to reflect our approach to the sustained management of Covid-19."
He urged everyone to continue following the guidance by staying at home and taking an LFT if they felt unwell.