Suzanne Wylie resignation: Kristina Moore admits delay announcing departure
- Published
Jersey's chief minister has apologised after a delay in announcing the resignation of the island's top civil servant.
The government formally announced Suzanne Wylie had left her role 22 March.
In a video posted on social media, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said she was informed of her decision to quit eight days earlier on 14 March.
She said the delay was by mutual agreement to "allow for planning".
"There was a delay between Suzanne delivering her resignation and the government announcing it publicly to allow for planning, which was mutually agreed with Suzanne," she said.
"Suzanne handed her resignation me on the 14th of March - a point which I should have made clear last week - that I didn't is a matter of regret to me and I apologise."
Ms Moore said she also wanted to "clarify" comments made by Deputy Kirsten Morel in the States Assembly.
Mr Morel, the Deputy Chief Minister, was asked on 21 March if he was aware of any "possible future resignations". He said he was "not aware of any".
The chief minister said Mr Morel understood he was being asked about "resignations in the Health Department".
"I had informed the deputy chief minister on 14 March and I should have clarified this earlier, and my public comment was unclear and I do sincerely wish to apologise for that," Ms Moore said.
She said Ms Wylie resigned for "personal reasons" and her decision to quit was unrelated to the resignation of two health chiefs.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.