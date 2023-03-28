Jersey emergency services celebrated by new stamps
A set of Jersey Post stamps have been designed to celebrate the island's emergency services.
A total of eight stamps will feature a range of service vehicles, such as the 1960's Jaguar MkII police car and the 1905 Lord St Helier fire engine.
Jersey landmarks including Mont Orgueil castle and La Rocco Tower will also feature in the background.
Artist Martin Mörck said designing stamps allowed him to illustrate part of Jersey's history.
He said: "It's not just a case of designing a set of stamps, it's telling a story, like postal ships of Jersey from ancient sailboat to present day ship, or emergency vehicles from horse-driven to electric-powered.
"I get totally immersed and stay in the creative bubble until I can see the story told. It's hard, but I love it."
