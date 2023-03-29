Bowel cancer: Jersey health bosses roll out non-invasive screening
- Published
Health bosses want to expand a home screening test in Jersey to anyone aged 55-65 by the end of 2023 to catch possible cases of bowel cancer.
Health and Community Services leaders said the Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) was non-invasive.
The test detects tiny amounts of blood in stool, which then allows health staff to offer a colonoscopy afterwards.
Eligible people would be offered screening every two years.
Health and Community Services care general manager Sarah Evans, said colorectal cancer was "largely preventable ... but is the fourth most common cancer in Jersey".
She said screening was "vital, as if we detect the signs of cancer early then we can improve survival rates for this disease".
Ms Evans said: "Prior to FIT testing, islanders were only offered a one-off colonoscopy at the age of 60.
"This is an invasive procedure, which required islanders to take a day off work and only 55% of islanders came forward for screening."
She said she hoped the roll-out of FITs, which started for people aged 60 in 2021, would allow an "increase the number of tests completed each year".
"It's clear that introducing FIT screening has been beneficial - there was a 75% uptake from eligible islanders last year and that is why we want to build on this success," Ms Evans added.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.