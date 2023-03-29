Suzanne Wylie: CEO will leave three months earlier than contracted
Jersey's outgoing chief executive will leave her job three months earlier than expected.
Suzanne Wylie resigned from her role on 14 March, but it was announced one week later.
The government said the resignation and acceptance letters had been released to the public "in the interests of transparency".
Ms Wylie was contractually obliged to work for six months after giving in her notice, finishing mid-September.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore agreed that she could leave her role at the end of June instead.
The government confirmed Ms Wylie would not be receiving any "additional payments".
'Never my intention'
In the resignation letter sent by Ms Wylie, she stated it had been "an honour to serve as the government CEO", and that it was "never my intention to leave after such a short period".
She added her departure would "open the opportunity to assess" if the role of CEO should be changed "and to what degree".
In Ms Moore's response, she said both herself and Ms Wylie had "already begun to work together to assess the role of CEO going forward".
