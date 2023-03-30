Jersey pupils hope to raise thousands with charity walk
More than 400 boys are set to walk up to 36 miles in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Pupils from De La Salle College in Jersey will set off from the first layby on the Esplanade at 07:30 BST.
The annual fundraising event for charities and school trips, which started in 1960, has raised about £20,000 in previous years.
The college said a "significant proportion" of this year's funds would go to the JSPCA and Cancer Research UK.
Each participant will be trying to complete the 36-mile course around Jersey's coastal roads, ending at Liberation Square.
Any pupil who finishes in under 10 hours 15 minutes will receive a personally engraved plaque and medals will be provided for those who complete 12 miles (bronze), 24 miles (silver) and 36 miles (gold).
