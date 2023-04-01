Lifeguard cover returning to Jersey beach
Lifeguard cover is returning to a Jersey beach for the first time in 2023 from Saturday.
The RNLI will patrol Le Braye beach for two weeks during the Easter holidays, following a period of lifeguard training.
Daily patrols at Plemont, El Tico, Watersplash, Greve de Lecq, and St Brelade's Bay will begin on 27 May.
RNLI figures revealed Jersey lifeguards dealt with 329 incidents, aided 390 people and saved one life in 2022.
Tim Fallowfield, lead lifeguard supervisor in the South West, said: "We'd highly recommend people to head to one of our RNLI-lifeguarded beaches this Easter and speak to the lifeguards to find out the local beach risks, tides and weather conditions."
Deputy Lucy Stephenson, assistant minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture in Jersey, said: "Jersey is blessed with some glorious beaches that provide wonderful experiences and memories for islanders and visitors alike.
"However, we all know how important it is to respect the power of the waters around our shores.
"I would like to thank the entire RNLI beach lifeguard team for their continued work to keep beachgoers safe during the summer season."
