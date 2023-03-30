Funding for Jersey students in London and carers increase
Jersey students in London will receive an extra 10% in funding if eligible, the island's government has said.
The minister for children and education has made revisions to the student finance system that will come into effect from September.
Student maintenance grants will be calculated differently and care leavers studying in higher or further education will receive a rise in their bursary.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said the changes were in response to rising costs.
She said: "If we want an island of highly skilled workers, we need to ensure that all students, no matter their household income, have the option of studying for a degree.
"This is especially important for Jersey students who face additional barriers, including students who have experience of being in care."
The minister announced student funding would rise by 3.8% to help those studying with the rising the cost of living.
Students in higher education who are part of a household earning less than £90,000 are eligible for a non-repayable maintenance grant, which will in future be calculated using a "sliding scale model" as opposed to the government's current banded model.
Changes are also due to be made to academic requirements needed when applying for a grant, with the government only asking for an academic offer and an income below £200,000.
Additional financial support on top of the standard maintenance grant for care givers will rise from £3,000 to £3,429 for higher education students and £900 to £1,029 for further education students.
"The Student Finance team will apply these changes automatically once they've received an application so I would urge students and parents not to wait and make sure that they have applied in good time," Ms Gardiner said.
Applicants for student finance for the 2023/2024 academic year have until 31 December to apply.
