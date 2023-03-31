Jersey Reform Party wants 'toxic' workplace claim investigated
- Published
Reform Jersey is calling for an investigation into claims of a toxic culture in the island's government.
The political party, which holds 10 of the 49 seats in the States of Jersey, has called for an independent investigation.
The party also wants it to examine the circumstances that led to the recent resignation of Jersey's CEO Suzanne Wylie.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore has declined to comment.
The corporate services scrutiny panel, led by Reform leader Deputy Sam Mezec, has asked a series of questions it wants answered publicly by the chief minister.
The questions from the panel, which oversees the way ministers work, include how a new CEO would be recruited and if Ms Wylie would be commenting publicly following her resignation.
It also asked what internal investigations were being undertaken as a result of the claims and what progress had been made on the government's whistleblowing policy so staff could reveal details of any abuse or bad practice anonymously.
The panel asked for answers to their questions to be published on the States Assembly website by 6 April.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet, who criticised Ms Moore's handling of the CEO's resignation, said the government office was experiencing a "tense and less than happy atmosphere".
"The recent unexpected departure of CEO Suzanne Wylie was an own goal for the chief minister," he said.
The Unite union said it had dealt with alleged abuse in the government before. Regional officer James Turner said: "Obviously with the events from the last few days it's got to be brought into question what is actually going on in Broad Street."
He said the situation was a "broader issue than just Broad Street".
Deputy Malcolm Ferey, Assistant Minister for Health and Social Security, said he had not witnessed unacceptable or oppressive behaviour, but agreed meetings could become "heated".
"I have seen robust and challenging in meetings which is exactly what should be happening, but they've never tripped over into unacceptable behaviour," he said.
Mr Ferey said he was not sure where the claims had come from, adding "if they're politically motivated, I'm not sure if people have got a bigger picture, I really don't know".
The Government of Jersey has been approached for comment on the call for an independent investigation.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.