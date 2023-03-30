Jersey National Trust criticised for selling £1.5m house privately
Jersey National Trust did not act in a transparent way when it sold one of its properties, a review has found.
La Ronce, a granite house in St Ouen, was sold privately for £1.5m in 2022 instead of being put on the open market.
Jersey's charity commissioner John Mills said the trust risked not getting the best price for the property.
The trust said the sale had been necessary to raise money and that it got a good price.
It also said it would try to be more transparent in future and all sales would be on the open market.
Mr Mills also said the private sale was not the best way to protect public trust and confidence, but welcomed the promises that the organisation would change its practices.
"It cannot be known whether or not the trust's judgement that it obtained best value for La Ronce is correct, but such a procedure for any future sales should at the very least ensure that any perception in a negative direction might be averted," he said.
Money from the sale will be used for repairs and maintenance of La Vallette in St John and Les Côtils Farm in St Helier.
The trust said: "The trust's council remains of the view that the sale of La Ronce was essential to release much-needed equity for the repair and refurbishment of the historic buildings in its care."
