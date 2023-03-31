Jersey government aims to tackle island's 'throwaway economy'
A new campaign in Jersey is aimed at reducing waste in a bid to hasten the track to sustainable living.
Called "NOT a load of rubbish", the campaign highlights that Jersey produces more than 100,000 tonnes of recyclable and non-recyclable waste per year - about one tonne per islander.
The government said it wanted to curb waste to reduce carbon emissions.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf said the key to success was addressing the island's "throwaway economy".
Mr Renouf, minister for environment, added: "This campaign aims to encourage islanders to look at the way they consume, and consider ways to reduce the amount of waste they produce, both at work and at home."
Carbon emissions are produced by production, transportation and waste management.
The burning of waste at the island's energy depot is also a factor, and the government said this would need to be reduced to support its aim to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The campaign will include engagement sessions, social media posts and videos.
Meanwhile, businesses will be encouraged to carry out waste audits.
Jane Burns, sustainability and climate change engagement manager, said: "Recycling is often seen as the solution but to really make a difference we need to become more knowledgeable on waste and reduce the amount we buy in the first place."
