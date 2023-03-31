Glastonbury Festival: Jersey singer Megan Langlois to perform
A Jersey musician has been selected to perform a solo spot at this year's Glastonbury Festival.
Singer-songwriter Megan Langlois is to perform in a Friday afternoon slot on the Mandala Stage after receiving confirmation from organisers via email overnight.
She said she was "excited but nervous" to perform at the world-famous festival in Somerset.
"It's a great opportunity for me... it's huge," she said.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet, I'm still trying to process it."
Langlois said she would be performing acoustic songs from a variety of genres.
"When I'm playing, though, it's going to be literally me and my acoustic guitar doing a load of originals that I've written over the years," she said.
"It's going to be strange playing my songs on that stage."
She predicted she would be "absolutely horrible" at handling her nerves in front of the big crowd.
"I will just remember that this is a really amazing opportunity for me and I've just got to go with it and enjoy every second of it," she said.
The festival, at Worthy Farm, Pilton, will run from 21-25 June.
