Man accused of terror plot on Jersey school appears in court
- Published
A man accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a school in Jersey has appeared in court.
Daniel McMillan, who is in his 20s, has been charged with two counts of preparing a terrorist act on Les Quennevais School on or before 3 January.
The first charge relates to photos he is alleged to have had of the school in St Brelade.
It is alleged he had conducted searches on how flame-throwers work.
The second charge relates to the allegation that he had in his possession a power washer, five cannisters of butane gas, an axe, binoculars and a balaclava-style head covering.
Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said the charges were too serious to be dealt with at Magistrate's Court level and referred the matter to the Royal Court.
Mr McMillan was denied bail and remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at the Royal Court on 2 June.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.