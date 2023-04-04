Home care costs expected to rise in Jersey
- Published
The price of home care in Jersey is likely to reach £39.80 per hour by 2024, according to a group representing the sector.
Jersey Care Federation (JCF) made the announcement following the publication of the new minimum price for England by The Homecare Association.
The current minimum price has been calculated at £31.56 per hour.
The change is due to an increase in carer wages, inflation, the price of fuel, rising rents, and bills.
Published annually, the Homecare Association's minimum price is widely recognised within the social care and health sectors, and by the UK government for strategy and funding purposes.
Jersey care providers pay approximately 30% more in staff wages than the UK and also have a much higher cost of living in terms of rent, food and other services, JCF said.
Cheryl Kenealy, chairperson of the JCF, said: "While many factors driving up costs are not within our control, there are several measures which would ease the situation, in particular providing support for overseas recruitment, which is something the UK and many other governments are now providing.
"We would also like to see investment in tools, facilities and processes, for example, a collaborative island-wide procurement strategy for things like PPE, which would allow the care providers to keep their costs lower."