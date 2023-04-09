Free wildflower seeds offered for public land in Jersey
Wildflower seeds are being offered to islanders who have land accessible to the public or local communities.
The Jersey Pollinator Project has provided free seeds to islanders for the past four years.
It said schools, landowners and organisations with outdoor space should contact Wild About Jersey to get the seeds.
Environment manager Nina Cornish said the seeds would help build habitats for pollinators.
She said: "Pollinators are vitally important and their decline should be of serious concern to us all."
Ms Cornish said the growth of habitats would "improve the situation for all our declining insects".
The project said islanders could carry out bee-friendly actions in their gardens, such as installing bug hotels and bee boxes, cutting grass less often and planting pollinator-friendly trees.
