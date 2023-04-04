Jersey government's performance management to be reviewed
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has launched a review of the government's performance management.
The review will focus on how government measures and reports its objectives, and the processes in place for senior officials.
The current chief executive of Jersey's government, Suzanne Wylie, resigned in March after only 13 months in the role.
The previous PAC reviewed government performance management in 2021, presenting a report in 2022.
The PAC now hopes to track the application of its predecessor's suggestions.
The previous PAC made 30 recommendations in its report, presented to the States Assembly in March 2022.
The government accepted 29 of those in full, and one in part, and provided action plans for how they would be implemented.
One of the previous committee's recommendations was to track the progress of the implementation of the changes recommended in the report.
The new review will include public hearings and private briefings with key officers, as well as calls for evidence from stakeholders.
A report detailing its findings and recommendations will be presented to the States Assembly.
Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, chair of the PAC, said a robust system of performance management was "key to holding government accountable and encouraging better performance, streamlining and culture across departments and employees".