Condor Ferry sailings affected by French strikes
- Published
Condor ferry sailings between Jersey and St Malo have been disrupted due to industrial action in France.
French unions are staging a general strike in France over proposed pension changes, which will affect ferry crossings and rail services.
Sailings on Wednesday have been rescheduled and Thursday crossings between Jersey and France have been cancelled.
Condor Ferries apologised for the disruption.
It said the action was "out of our control".
The ferry from France to Jersey on Wednesday will leave at 18:45 BST and stop via Guernsey, arriving around two hours later than scheduled in France at 23:30.
The ferry departing St Malo for Jersey at 17:30 on Wednesday, will arrive on time and then continue on to Guernsey, arriving at 19:45.
Islanders who were set to sail on Thursday have been moved to the "next available service and will be notified accordingly".
