L'Ecume II sinking: Weather may delay raising of fishing boat
Wet and windy weather may delay an operation to raise the wreck of a fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Jersey, the chief minister says.
Three crew were on board L'Ecume II when it sank after it collided with a freight ferry on 8 December.
Specialist dive teams have been preparing for the first stages of their work to raise the vessel.
But Chief Minister Kristina Moore said "some delay" was anticipated for what would be "delicate work".
The bodies of crewmembers Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat have been recovered but the body of skipper Michael Michieli is still missing.
The scale of the recovery work - with a dive depth of about 130ft (40m) - is said to be unprecedented for the island.
The chief minister said: "I think there will have to be some delay this week, due to the weather conditions.
"But, as soon as the conditions are right, then they will begin their delicate work of raising the wreck. The process will take some time."
Depending on the results of the survey and weather conditions, officials are planning to raise the boat between 19-20 April.
Once lifted, authorities said the wreck would be taken to La Collette, where it would be stored under police guard.
Government officials said the recovery operation was expected to cost between £2m and £2.5m, but it could increase depending on delays.
A maritime exclusion zone around the wreck site is being increased from 250m to 1,000m (0.15 to 0.6 miles) in all directions, prohibiting vessels other than those involved with the salvage operation.
Breaches of the zone could result in a £10,000 fine, officials said.
