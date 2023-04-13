Jersey rheumatology records audited after concerns
Records of rheumatology patients in Jersey are being audited after concerns were raised.
The Government of Jersey said the Royal College of Physicians recommended the audit after questions were asked about the service's clinical record-keeping, case management and communication.
The audit would check and confirm patients' care and treatment, it said.
Patients have been advised to continue taking their medication as prescribed and to attend appointments as normal.
Additional clinical support
Health and Community Services (HCS) is carrying out the audit after the Royal College was asked to conduct an initial review.
HCS Medical Director Patrick Armstrong said the audit had already begun and "we are bringing in additional clinical support to ensure we can complete the audit by the end of June".
If any patient needed to be seen in person they would be contacted directly, he said.
"The purpose of this audit of patient records is to make sure that rheumatology patients have the most appropriate care plan and that their treatment is entirely suitable to their individual needs," he added.
The college's reviewers were planning to speak with HCS clinicians and other staff later this month, the government said.
Health Minister Karen Wilson said: "I have been assured that we will be doing everything we can to review the patients concerned as quickly as possible to give them, and all islanders, reassurance and confidence in the service."
