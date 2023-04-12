Islanders in Jersey asked to knit hats for Ukrainian children
- Published
People in Jersey are being asked to knit hats for babies and children in Ukraine.
Rotary Club of Jersey said more than 100 hats had been made so far, but it hoped to send 250 by the end of April.
The war in Ukraine continues after Russia invaded the country in February 2022, with 37 Ukrainians seeking refuge in Jersey since.
Ukrainian Sergei Sogokon, who has lived in Jersey for nearly 10 years, said he believed the hats would be well-loved.
He said: "One of the ladies [is] doing the Ukrainian flag, yellow and blue, and I think all of the Ukrainian parents who receive these will just be grateful for this enormous support."
