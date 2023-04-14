Jersey Women's Refuge opening new larger safehouse
A new safehouse is opening next month, providing more space for women and children affected by domestic violence.
Jersey Women's Refuge (JWR) is fundraising ahead of the move, which comes in its 35th year of operating a safehouse.
It will provide space for 22 women and children, with some rooms that have disabled access and a larger garden.
Lisa Leventhal, CEO, said "it's a time of monumental change" and we need about £130,000 for ongoing refurbishment.
She said: "The safehouse constitutes an integral part of what we do.
"With this move, and the generosity of our supporters, we will be able to support women with complex needs; including disability, older-aged children and those with pets."
JWR is a domestic violence charity in Jersey that provides a 24-hour, confidential service offering practical and emotional support to women and children suffering from abuse.
It started in 1986, opened its safehouse in 1988 and currently employs 13 full-time members of staff.
Last year the charity supported 364 people, including 75 women and children put up in the previous safehouse.
It also increased the maximum length of stay from eight to 12 weeks.
