More Jersey islanders in poverty says report
An increasing number of islanders are living in poverty, according to campaigners.
Jersey Community Relations Trust's (JCRT) poverty report also raises concerns about high accommodation costs and poor job security.
Its report found about 20% of Jersey's population was earning less than £22,000 a year.
Kate Wright, chairman of the JCRT said the welfare system supported people, but more could be done.
"The welfare system is relatively generous but for others but it doesn't seem to work for everybody," she told BBC Radio Jersey
"It's quite costly to run as well so we think there's an opportunity to look at the tax and benefits system to ensure that it both limits disadvantage but also creates operation efficiencies."
The report also raised concerns about ineligibility for income support for lower to middle income earners in Jersey's migrant communities with less than five years residency.
It also found that 38% of all households in relative low income after housing costs were pensioner households.
Ms Wright said: "Jersey is a wealthy island, but increasing numbers of islanders are living in poverty and experiencing hardship and many of these are in employment.
"Jersey's ageing population, rapidly rising costs of living and the housing affordability crisis are significant and challenging priorities for our island."
