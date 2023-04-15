Jersey's National Ballet premieres ahead of world tour
Jersey's National Ballet has held its premiere performance in the island, before the group tours the globe.
Ballet d'Jerri is Jersey's first contemporary ballet company, formed in 2022.
The charity performs globally, but also in schools and in community centres in Jersey.
The first premiere performance took place at a gala on Friday, with performances also set for Saturday and Sunday at Home Farm, St Mary.
The performances feature works by Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili, Garrett Smith of Norwegian National Ballet and Houston Ballet, and world champion West Coast Swing duo Jakub Jakubek and Emeline Rochefeuille.
