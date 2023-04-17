Jersey's former harbour master Roy Bullen dies
- Published
Jersey's former harbour master has died aged 86, the RNLI has confirmed.
Captain Roy Bullen was made an MBE for his services to the island, and served as a jurat in Jersey's Royal Court following his retirement.
He was president of RNLI Jersey, and his maritime career spanned about 45 years.
The charity said he was a "guiding light", had "unwavering commitment" and "dedicated decades to the service of saving lives at sea".
Mr Bullen died on Friday with his family, the RNLI said.
The organisation added: "His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the RNLI, both locally and nationally, have been truly remarkable."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.