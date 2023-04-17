Jersey's former harbour master Roy Bullen dies

A photo of Mr BullenJersey RNLI
Roy Bullen (left) was the president of the Jersey branch of the RNLI

Jersey's former harbour master has died aged 86, the RNLI has confirmed.

Captain Roy Bullen was made an MBE for his services to the island, and served as a jurat in Jersey's Royal Court following his retirement.

He was president of RNLI Jersey, and his maritime career spanned about 45 years.

The charity said he was a "guiding light", had "unwavering commitment" and "dedicated decades to the service of saving lives at sea".

Mr Bullen died on Friday with his family, the RNLI said.

The organisation added: "His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the RNLI, both locally and nationally, have been truly remarkable."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.